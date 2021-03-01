Paso Robles ‘Field of Light’ exhibit at Sensorio set to reopen with new display

Events

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The popular Field of Light display at Sensorio in Paso Robles is set to reopen this year, with a new attraction to illuminate the night.

The new "Light Towers" installation was created by artist Bruce Munro and was designed as a tribute to the North County's wine country.

The col­or­ful 6‑foot-tall light tow­ers are made up of more than 17,000 wine bot­tles, illu­mi­nat­ed with glow­ing optic fibers whose col­ors morph to a mov­ing musi­cal score.

and is made up of 58,000 solar-powered fiber optic lights spread over a 15-acre field.

While the full Bruce Munro: Light at Sen­so­rio display is currently closed, it will officially reopen again on April 15. The location had closed in December due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

Since its initial opening in May of 2019, the Field of Light display has drawn thousands of visitors.

To make up for the closure, the entire exhibition is being extended until the end of September.

Tickets can be bought on the Sensorio website here.