Goleta cancels this year’s Fourth of July fireworks show

Events

GOLETA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara & Goleta Chamber of Commerce announced that they have decided to cancel the 2020 Goleta Fireworks Festival as the COVID-19 pandemic remains prevalent in the communities.

The City said the event was canceled to remain in accordance with public health guidelines.

A modified version of the fireworks festival with no -inperson audience was considered, but the city decided it could not be done safely.

The festival, which is popular among the Goleta community and to tourists, has been put on by The Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime and The Rotary Club of Goleta for many years.

Just this year, the Chamber of Commerce took over for the clubs and hoped to build on the popular event they had established.

“We know the cancellation be disappointing for many - it is for us as well,” said Kristen Miller, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara & Goleta Chamber of Commerce. “We look forward to carrying on the special tradition our partners at The Rotary Clubs have built and we can’t wait to celebrate with our community in 2021.”

The annual festival takes place in Girsh Park in Goleta and features a firework show, live entertainment, kids’ activities, food trucks and more.