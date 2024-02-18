Heather Graham premieres film at Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s closing night

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—She’s known for her roles on camera in films like “Austin Powers” and “The Hangover.”

But Saturday night was extra special for actress Heather Graham who premiered her film “Chosen Family”— a film that she not only starred in, but also wrote and directed.

“ Growing up in a business where I feel like there's more male stories being told, I really love watching stories about women. And I wanted to tell a story about a woman, and I wanted to tell a story that was about kind of a healing journey, but make it fun and funny,” said Graham.

The film “Chosen Family” follows a yoga reacher — played by Graham— who is trying to find inner peace despite her struggles with her family and dating life.

“ I just called it a coming of middle age story about somebody who really kind of gets over their codependency is basically about codependency. “It's about just trying to live your best life and seeing the areas that maybe you're not living your best life,” said Graham.

“There's going to be something familiar in it with everybody. There's a character that kind of anybody can go, gosh, that really feels like my role and my relationships with my people,” said John Brotherton, who plays Graham’s love interest in the film.

Fans say they are excited to see what they predict will be a film with a lot of heart.

“I’m looking forward to seeing exactly how this plays out but I’m assuming it’s about a family you choose as opposed to one you’re born into,” said Santa Barbara native Craig Lewis.

“ There's like 2000 seats. So I'm very excited that everyone's going to be seeing it. And when my mom said that this movie was going to close out the whole entire film festival, I said that was going to be awesome. So I am super duper excited and I can't wait to see all the cast again and all the crew,” said child actor Ella Grace from “Chosen Family.”

Closing night of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival was a sold out affair.