Skip to Content
SBIFF

SBIFF: Saturday’s Virtuosos Award night to honor actors America Ferrera, Lily Gladstone, Andrew Scott and many more

SBIFF
By
Published 4:14 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Saturday night marks one of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's most star-studded events, honoring eight esteemed actors with the Virtuosos Award.

The eight award recipients that walk the red carpet this evening include: America Ferrera, Andrew Scott, Lily Gladstone, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Greta Lee and Charles Melton.

"This group of eight artists is simply the most diverse of any class in the 14 years that I’ve been hosting the event," said Dave Karger, SBIFF moderator.

For more SBIFF coverage, visit keyt.com/sbiff.

Article Topic Follows: SBIFF
KEYT
Santa Barbara
SBIFF
Virtuosos Award

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content