SBIFF: Saturday’s Virtuosos Award night to honor actors America Ferrera, Lily Gladstone, Andrew Scott and many more

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Saturday night marks one of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's most star-studded events, honoring eight esteemed actors with the Virtuosos Award.

The eight award recipients that walk the red carpet this evening include: America Ferrera, Andrew Scott, Lily Gladstone, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Greta Lee and Charles Melton.

"This group of eight artists is simply the most diverse of any class in the 14 years that I’ve been hosting the event," said Dave Karger, SBIFF moderator.

