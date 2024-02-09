Actor Cillian Murphy comes to SBIFF for Q&A following free showing of ‘Oppenheimer’, co-star Robert Downey Jr to walk red carpet later

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara International Film Festival held a free event on Friday featuring a screening of the film "Oppenheimer," followed by a Q&A with the lead actor Cillian Murphy.

SBIFF said this film has been nominated for 13 Academy Awards, including 'Best Actor' for Murphy.

Also at the Arlington, Murphy's co-star Robert Downey Jr., who will be walking the red carpet at 8 p.m., to be honored by SBIFF and receive the Maltin Modern Master Award.

Downey is also nominated for an Academy Award for his role in Oppenheimer – he is in the running for 'Best Supporting Actor.'

For more information on all events including these, and/or to purchase tickets, visit: sbiff.org.