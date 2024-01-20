Local indigenous people delight in Lily Gladstone’s success

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Some local indigenous people are thrilled by Lily Gladstone's success.

Gladstone won the Golden Globe for best actress for Killers of the Flower Moon.

She will soon be honored with the Virtuosos Award at the upcoming Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

KC Rodriguez, who is a member of the Ventueño Band of Chumash, said she is thrilled.

"It is just a sign of resilience, beauty and doing good work can lead to and I truly appreciate her being that women to make that space for all of our indigenous children to really look at and know now full-heartedly that we have the power to make our dreams come true," said Rodriquez.

Rodriquez who is a recognized activist in Ventura County hopes to see her in Santa Barbara.

Gladstone is one of 8 up and coming actors who will be receiving the Virtuosos Award on Saturday night Feb. 10 at the Arlington Theatre.

For ticket information visit SBIFF.org.