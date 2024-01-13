Santa Barbara International Film Festival honors actor Ryan Gosling with Kirk Douglas Award

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbra International Film Festival (SBIFF) honored actor Ryan Gosling with the Kirk Douglas Award during a black tie fundraiser at the Ritz-Cartlon Bacara on Saturday night, with special guest speakers Greta Gerwig and Steve Carell.

SBIFF said this 16th annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film goes to Gosling for his "incredible range as a performer," which "can currently be seen in this year’s critically acclaimed cinematic standout, Barbie."

Organizers said this award and event benefits SBIFF's year-round educational programs.

“Ryan Gosling has long been both a dramatic and comedic force in front of the camera," said Roger Durling, SBIFF executive director. "This year, thanks to his universally hailed, triumphant performance as Ken in Barbie – a film that truly demanded the attention of critics and moviegoers around the world – he has become a true cinematic powerhouse."

