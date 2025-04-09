Water fights, cultural traditions and new beginnings: A guide to Songkran, Thailand’s annual New Year festival

By Karla Cripps, CNN

Bangkok (CNN) — “Why is everyone carrying those guns?”

This seemingly valid question was asked during an episode of season three of “The White Lotus” by Kate (Leslie Bibb), one of three women in Thailand on a girls’ trip together — but who don’t appear to actually like each other.

The trio, on an excursion to a town near their resort, are alarmed to see the heavily armed but colorfully dressed crowd.

“On Songkran they have water fights in the street,” says resort employee Valentin (Arnas Fedaravicius) as he drops them off, telling them to do some shopping. “It’s for fun, don’t worry about it.”

The ladies carry on, walking down the crowded street, pleading with a group of young kids that starts shooting water at them to leave them alone as they are “going out tonight” and “don’t want to get wet.”

As any seasoned Songkran vet knows, such pleas often make things worse. The screaming women attempt to run from the chaos, the kids in hot pursuit, before ducking into a convenience store where Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan) exclaims: “What the *&@#! was that?!”

On the surface, Thailand’s annual Songkran festival does indeed appear to be just one great big water fight.

Every April, people young and old take to the streets all over the country, armed with plastic guns and water buckets, and engage in hours-long battles from morning till dusk.

And while that’s certainly the most famous aspect of the celebrations, Songkran is filled with unique cultural traditions, making it an excellent time for travelers to visit.

What exactly is Songkran?

The word “Songkran” is said to have derived from ancient Sanskrit, used to describe the monthly movement within the zodiac.

It marks the start of the traditional Thai New Year and is usually celebrated from April 13-15, though some places stretch out the fun a few extra days.

Taking place at the height of the Thai summer, it’s a time to take a break from work and hit the road, with many people journeying hundreds of kilometers to their hometowns to reconnect with family and friends.

In 2023, UNESCO added Songkran to its Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list, noting that it refers to the sun’s annual passing into the Aries constellation, the first sign of the Zodiac, which marks the traditional start of the traditional Thai New Year festival.

“Pouring water is a significant act during Songkran, symbolizing cleansing, reverence and good fortune,” reads the UNESCO inscription.

“Other activities include bathing important Buddha images, splashing water on family and friends, folk plays, games, music and feasting.”

It’s the splashing that has turned Songkran into a global sensation in recent decades, with massive water fights held on closed city streets everywhere from Khao San Road and Silom Road in Bangkok to Chiang Mai’s historic Old City.

In a 2024 interview with CNN, Pipad Krajaejun, a history lecturer at Bangkok’s Thammasat University, said it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly when the water fights became such a key part of the festival.

“However, old photos shot by Boonserm Satraphai of Chiang Mai in 1964 show that numerous people engaged in water battles in the Ping River,” he added.

“According to many elderly people, water fights have been taking place in various places in Thailand for 60-70 years.”

In those days, Pipad said, “everyone played with water in the village, everyone knew each other, and there was kinship,” unlike today’s battles, which can involve thousands of revelers and high-powered water guns.

Songkran celebrations take place all over the country in pretty much every city, town and village. (We’ll share more on the water fights below.)

Some events are organized by local government bodies, while many hospitality businesses including theme parks, hotels, restaurants and bars host their own Songkran-themed parties. Some towns limit the water fights to one day, so be sure to check ahead if you’re planning to join the battles.

Thailand’s Tourism Authority has put together a list of official celebrations taking place all over the country as part of the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025, including the multiple events planned for Bangkok.

Tradition with a touch of modernity

Though Songkran traditions vary all over the country, Thammasat University’s Pipad says two main rituals are still widely carried out today.

On the first day of the new year, on April 13, “people, particularly the elderly, visit temples to sprinkle water on Buddha images” – a ritual that’s known as Song Nam Phra.

“However, each region of Thailand has a slightly different practice; for example, in northern Thailand — or Lanna — people utilize a naga waterspout to pour water on a Buddha image rather than directly,” he says.

“The second tradition (called Rot Nam Dam Hua) is to pour water with perfume and flowers on the hands of the family’s older members, then the elderly will bless their lineage.” This traditionally happens on April 14.

Nowadays, visitors will see Buddha statues placed in businesses too, even in places like shopping malls, accompanied by small silver-hued cups floating in pools of scented water.

Safely enjoying the water fights

With water fights taking place in outdoor spaces all over the country, visitors won’t have any issues joining in. Water guns are available for sale everywhere during Songkran, with street vendors often setting up near popular water fight areas.

But there are some important things to consider before heading out.

In terms of safety issues, the number of fatal road accidents is notoriously high during the holiday period, with drunk driving a key factor, while complaints of sexual harassment have been reported as well. Officials advise visitors in need of emergency assistance to call the tourist hotline at 1155.

Those heading out should put their valuables in a waterproof pouch — even waterproof phones. Getting wet, white powder smeared on your face is often part of the experience and can result in a gooey mess.

To avoid eye irritation — water cleanliness can be questionable — consider wearing goggles or large, transparent glasses.

The usual common sense applies when out in the heat. Stay hydrated, wear a hat and put on sunscreen. It’s summer in Thailand, with temperatures creeping up to 40 Celsius (104 F) and beyond this time of year.

On the flip side, heading into an air-conditioned vehicle or building while dripping wet can be a real shock to the senses. A towel and a change of clothes in a dry bag come in handy when the splashing is over.

Got an old Hawaiian shirt you’ve been looking for an excuse to wear? Now’s your chance. Songkran revelers often dress up in bright, colorful, flower-covered shirts.

Thailand’s seasonal culinary delights

Food is a huge part of the Songkran equation.

This is a diverse country filled with many regional cuisines, meaning every province will have its own culinary traditions.

But there are a few dishes that are particularly special in the summer months.

Among these is a delicacy called “khao chae,” which translates to “rice soaked in water.” A refreshing meal served during the summer months, usually from late March to May, it appears on many seasonal menus, with high-end hotels often serving their own rendition of the classic.

For instance, the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok’s classic khao chae set includes jasmine-infused water with ice and an assortment of side dishes, such as kapi balls, deep-fried shallots and fish, stuffed peppers, shredded pork and fresh vegetables.

And of course we can’t forget the ubiquitous mango sticky rice, a tourist favorite found everywhere from the streets to high-end Thai restaurants. In this special dish, eaten as a snack or dessert, sweet sticky rice is drizzled in a coconut cream sauce and served with ripe mango.

Though available all year, it’s particularly popular in the summer months when mangoes are in season. If you don’t mind battling the crowds, K. Panich is a Bangkok institution that has been serving up mango sticky rice for close to 100 years.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.