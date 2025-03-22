The worst-behaved travelers of March so far

By Maureen O’Hare, CNN

(CNN) — In this week’s travel roundup, we bring you tourist misbehavior and unruly incidents from March so far, then sweeten that bitter pill with wholesome adventure stories and a tale of love.

Air travel worldwide is set to be disrupted for days following a fire near the UK’s Heathrow Airport. Shocked travelers have told us about being caught up in the chaos on Friday. Here’s what to do if your flight is canceled or delayed.

March madness

It’s been a lively month so far in terms of disappointing antics by travelers and pleasure-seekers.

An American tourist caused international outrage mid-March after she was filmed snatching a baby wombat from its mother and running off with it.

A Pennsylvania man was caught on March 7 going through security at a New Jersey airport with a live turtle concealed in his pants.

A video went viral of two diners urinating into their hotpot broth at a restaurant in China, leading the restaurant chain to offer refunds to customers.

In Ireland, a campaigner is trying to stop tourists from groping the breasts of Dublin’s famous Molly Malone statue.

Airplanes have always been a hive of unruly behavior, but March has been a doozie.

In just the last three weeks, disruptive incidents on planes have included biting, shoving, swallowing of rosary beads, plans to speak to President Trump, and toilets getting so clogged the plane had to turn back.

Starting over

Let’s turn now to some more inspirational real-life travel stories.

A former luxury realtor from Los Angeles was in her 60s when she went on vacation to Puglia in southern Italy. She loved it so much she decided to stay there for good.

A Pittsburgh woman had a different calling when she moved to the southern Italian region of Calabria and became the country’s “first woman rabbi.” “There’s a Yiddish word, beshert… It means ‘meant to be,’” she tells CNN.

A Californian university professor left the US for what he thought would be a six-month trip to Japan. More than three decades later, he’s still there. He tells CNN, it’s still “so much fun.”

Finally, a Chicago woman and her teenage son left the US for Spain after a heartbreaking family tragedy. Relocating is not easy, she says, but “Valencia helped us heal.”

Getting active

Li Dongju, of China, didn’t go on her first international trip until she was 56 years old. Now, 10 years later, she’s exploring the world by bike. She’s already biked solo through 12 countries across three continents.

In Utah’s Bryce Canyon National Park, Trish Salazar and Aaron Toro connected instantly when they met while hiking. Within days, they were committed to a long-distance relationship and planning a future together. Then life took another unexpected turn. Hear their story on the Chance Encounters podcast.

With “perfect waves and no crowds,” Angola could be the surfing world’s best-kept secret. So far, the fledgling infrastructure means it’s only attracting the more adventurous surfers, but that’s beginning to change.

It’s possible to keep fit on any trip, not just on full sporting adventures like these. To help keep up your routine while you’re away, our partners at CNN Underscored, a products review and recommendations guide owned by CNN, have this round-up of the best travel fitness products under $25, according to personal trainers.

Canadians to US: ‘No, thanks!’

A Canadian couple told CNN they normally spend tens of thousands traveling throughout the US every year. Because of remarks by President Donald Trump and the tariff war, they’ve canceled nearly everything.

They aren’t alone. Canadian tourists make up 40% of the revenue for many businesses in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. This year, many are choosing to skip their regular vacation. One accommodation owner tells CNN he’s had so many cancellations his business may not survive. Watch here.

