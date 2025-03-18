France unveils ‘incredible’ new high-speed TGV trains with double-decker dining car

By Rosa Rahimi, CNN

(CNN) — France’s national railway operator has unveiled its next-generation high-speed trains, equipped with stylish interiors that are already causing a stir online.

Branded INOUI (a play on the French word “inouï,” meaning unprecedented or incredible), these will be the fifth generation of the country’s TGV intercity service that has been at the forefront of high-speed rail travel since their launch nearly 45 years ago.

After undergoing more than a million kilometers (over 620,000 miles) of test journeys, the new trains — manufactured entirely in France — were unveiled earlier this month by SNCF Voyageurs, the French national passenger rail operator, and manufacturer Alstom.

“45 years after the first TGV, we’re going to revolutionize high-speed travel once again,” Christophe Fanichet, CEO of SNCF Voyageurs, said in a press statement.

“70s space age vibes”

The trains, which will travel at speeds of up to 320 kilometers an hour (nearly 200 mph) caused a stir online, with social media users praising the new designs. as “incredible.”

“There’s just something about these 70s space age vibes that make it feel modern and retro at the same time,” Jan Buis, who posts about technology and design, wrote on X.

The first- and second-class carriages feature light interiors, complemented by statement yellow lamps. Table lamps have long been a staple on TGVs and the new generation are meant to look “as round as the seats” while adding a touch of “bright colour” and humor, according to SNCF’s statement.

The overall look of the project is the result of a collaboration between French engineering consultancy AREP and Japanese design agency NENDO.

Comfort is the central theme, AREP said in a press release.

“The idea was to take a fresh look, to introduce a lasting break in the railway world and to re-enchant a technical and industrial environment,” it said, adding that the interiors are intended to provide a “more personal bubble of comfort in a shared space.”

France’s famed cuisine and quality local ingredients will be showcased on the train’s “centrepiece” — a dining car spanning two floors. Passengers will be able to buy self-service items in the downstairs area, while the upstairs will be home to a “convivial bistro” featuring seasonal French dishes and wines.

For the first time in TGV’s history, the entire train crew was involved in the design process, according to the press statement. Conductors, drivers and maintenance workers advised on designing layouts better suited to their daily tasks. The drivers used virtual reality technology to experience and choose between three different cab environments.

Thoughtful design extends beyond the needs of those working on the train. Microwaves, extra changing tables and relaxation areas have been added to help families travelling with children. A new car has also been designed for wheelchair users, making it possible for them to board the train independently and order food to their seats.

Journeys will start on the Paris-Lyon-Marseille line in 2026, taking travelers from the capital to the south coast in three hours.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.