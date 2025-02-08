Asian airline named world’s best for 2025 named by AirlineRatings

By Tamara Hardingham-Gill, CNN

(CNN) — How important is extra legroom on a plane? Extremely important, if the results of the AirlineRatings.com annual round-up of the best airlines across the globe is anything to go by.

Korean Air has been named Airline of the Year for 2025, beating out last year’s winner Qatar Airways, in the Australia-based aviation safety and product rating agency’s official list of the top 25 full-service airlines.

The South Korean flag carrier’s commitment to “passenger comfort” was cited as one of the main reasons for its triumph — both Korean Air and Japan Airline provide the most spacious economy class seating of any global airline.

Korean Air was commended for maintaining its original seat configuration and prioritizing the needs of economy travelers.

“While many airlines have added a 10th seat per row on 777 aircraft and reduced seat pitch in economy to 31 to 32 inches (down from the previous 32 to 33 inches), Korean Air has chosen not to follow this trend,” AirlineRatings.com CEO Sharon Petersen said in a statement.

Comfort first

The airline’s recent merger with Asiana Airlines — the largest consolidation in Asian aviation history — was also noted as a contributing factor to its place at the top.

Air New Zealand was third on the “carefully selected” list, while Cathay Pacific came in fourth place on the “carefully selected” list.

The top 25 airlines all meet a list of specific requirements, such as providing a comprehensive full-service experience, and having an economy seat pitch of a minimum of 31 inches.

“These awards are not a popularity contest or a people’s choice award,” added Petersen

“As airline experts, we conduct a meticulous assessment of each category to help travelers identify the best airlines for quality, value, and safety.”

Meanwhile, AirAsia topped AirlineRatings.com’s list of the best 20 Low Cost Airlines for 2025, beating out Jetstar and AirBaltic, which came in second and third place respectively.

This year, the product rating agency added a new category, Best Hybrid Airlines, in a move to celebrate hybrid airlines and their “significant positive impact on the travel industry.”

Jetblue came in at number one, followed by Westjet in second place, and

“These airlines deserve recognition for their excellence in hybrid operations and their innovative offerings,” said Peterson.

AirlineRatings.com’s top 25 Full Service Airlines for 2025

Korean Air

Qatar

Air New Zealand

Cathay Pacific

Singapore Airlines

Emirates

Japan Airlines

Qantas

Etihad

Turkish Airlines

EVA Air

Fiji Airways

Virgin Atlantic

ANA

Aero Mexico

Air Caraibes

Thai Airways

Starlux

Vietnam Airlines

Sri Lankan Airlines

Air France

KLM (note the airline are trialling a Hybrid model on some routes)

Air Calin

Air Mauritius

Garuda Indonesia

AirlineRatings.com’s top 20 Low Cost Airlines for 2025

AirAsia

Jetstar

AirBaltic

HK Express

Easyjet

FlyDubai

Ryanair

Scoot

Breeze

Southwest

SKY Airline

FlyNas

TUI

Norwegian

Indi GO

Air Arabia

Volaris

Jet2

Wizz

Vueling

AirlineRatings.com’s top 20 Hybrid Airlines for 2025

Jetblue

Westjet

Virgin Australia

Delta Airlines

United

American Airlines

Lufthansa

Air Canada

LOT Polish Airlines (this is under change and may soon be full service)

TAP Portugal

Alaskan Air

SWISS

Avianca

Iberia

British Airways

Finnair

Austrian Airlines

Hawaiian

ITA

SAS

