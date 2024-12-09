Woman arrested with 10 kg of meth wrapped as Christmas presents at New Zealand airport

By Lilit Marcus, CNN

(CNN) — A Canadian woman has been arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into New Zealand — by disguising them as Christmas presents.

New Zealand Customs officials said 10.2 kilograms (22 pounds) of methamphetamine worth up to $2.2 million was discovered in the woman’s carry-on luggage when she arrived at Auckland Airport on a flight from Vancouver on Sunday.

The passenger “just made Santa’s naughty list,” New Zealand Customs said in a Facebook post. The woman, whose name and age were not released, was held on charges of importation and possession for supply of a Class A controlled drug.

“This is a classic attempt by transnational organized criminal groups at trying to exploit the busy travel season,” said Paul Williams, Auckland Airport’s customs manager, in a statement. “But a busy airport does not mean Customs is not focused on or paying attention to anyone who may pose a drug risk.”

NZ Customs shared pictures of the “Christmas gifts,” which were wrapped in bright red paper printed with snowflakes and stowed inside a red duffel bag the woman allegedly brought on board her flight.

“These criminal groups make the mistake of thinking Customs won’t chase smaller targets, but we know that drugs sent from North America are an increasing risk and we are prepared,” Williams added.

Last year, New Zealand discovered 713 kg of meth worth an estimated $150 million hidden in containers of Canadian maple syrup — the country’s largest ever seizure of the drug. Six suspects were arrested in a sting operation involving officers from New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

“The international drug trade and organized crime groups are creating havoc and harm in communities around the globe, and our best opportunity to disrupt, intercept, and keep our communities safe, is to work collaboratively with other agencies, and other nations,” New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said in a statement at the time.

