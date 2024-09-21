Travel isn’t just fun. It might also help fight the signs of aging

By Lilit Marcus, CNN

(CNN) — This week in travel news: why going on vacation could be better than using eye cream, how a hippopotamus became the internet’s hottest influencer, and how a cruise ship purchase on Craigslist became a sinking dream.

Healthy holidays

It’s no secret that going on a trip is fun. But what if it could also make you look and feel younger?

A new study from Australia’s Edith Cowan University makes the case that entropy – the process of slow and inevitable decline – can be offset by traveling.

According to the study, many parts of travel – like meeting new people, sleeping better, having new life experiences, and taking part in relaxing activities like yoga and spa treatments – could help defy premature aging.

“Tourism isn’t just about leisure and recreation,” said the study’s lead author, Fangli Hu. “It could also contribute to people’s physical and mental health.”

Now, you just have to convince your boss that you need more vacation days.

Craigslist cruise ship

Chris Willson made a life-altering decision in 2008 when he purchased a cruise ship on Craigslist and embarked on a years-long project of restoring the 293-foot vessel.

Willson says he poured his life savings into the passion project, but in the end, it seems it wasn’t enough to save the ship. Find out how his dream sank and why he’s “never had a single regret.”

Animal antics

This week, animals were on the move as much as their human counterparts.

The hoiho, or yellow-eyed penguin, has been crowned New Zealand’s Bird of the Year. The annual contest highlights the country’s endangered species. Last year’s winner was a bird that eats its own vomit.

In other penguin news, a Cape penguin named Pen was in a scary situation: The six-year-old, who was born and raised in captivity, was swept away into the sea in Japan on August 25. Her keeper feared the worst, but Pen was found healthy and safe two weeks later.

She’s not the only animal in Asia who has gone viral. Baby pygmy hippo Moo Deng (“bouncy pig”) has become a celebrity thanks to the cute faces she makes. However, stardom can come with downsides. Some visitors to her zoo in Thailand have become nuisances as they try to meet her.

Inspired to travel with your pet? Our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, have tested the best hands-free dog leashes.

Hot hotels

The world’s 50 best hotels were announced in a splashy ceremony in London this week.

Among the winners were a romantic Maldives getaway that defines barefoot luxury, an elegant Paris classic with views of the Seine, and a Bangkok property where every room is a suite. Click through the list to see them all.

There’s certainly no shortage of incredible places to spend the night in your favorite destinations.

If wellness is on your mind, the Dubai fitness hotel SIRO, One Za’abeel is like a space station crossed with a spa: think alarm clocks linked to the guest’s circadian rhythms, anti-gravity rocking chairs and touchless vibroacoustic therapy beds.

On the other side of the spectrum, how about trying a taste of all things British … in a small town in Germany? At The Little Britain Inn, guests can pose with a life-size Queen Elizabeth made of resin or a fuzzy Paddington Bear while drinking ale from the on-site pub.

The feel of travel

“A lot of people don’t want a blind person on their tour,” says JoAnn Becker. The Boston-based blind woman has been to 56 countries and counting, and she doesn’t think she’s missing anything by not being able to see.

