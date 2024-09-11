Skip to Content
CNN – Style

The best red carpet looks from MTV’s Video Music Awards 2024

By
Published 3:40 pm

By Oscar Holland, CNN; Photo editor: Jennifer Arnow, CNN

(CNN) — The music industry’s biggest names are arriving at the UBS Arena in New York for MTV’s Video Music Awards (VMAs). And with the ceremony pushed back a day to avoid clashing with the US presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, all eyes were on the red carpet Wednesday evening.

The annual award show has a reputation for outlandish style, from Lady Gaga’s blood-soaked bodysuit to the wedding dress Madonna wore to perform “Like a Virgin” at the very first VMAs, almost 40 years ago to the day.

Fashion watchers will be hoping that attendees known for their bold wardrobes — including host Megan Thee Stallion and nominees like Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny and BlackPink’s Lisa, who is among the stars performing at the show — will be on form.

See below for some of the red carpet’s best looks so far. This story will be updated throughout the evening.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN – Style

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content