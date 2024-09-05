Dubai is home to world’s tallest skyscraper. Now it’s building the second-tallest, too

By Rebecca Cairns, CNN

(CNN) — Dubai’s super-sized skyline is already home to the world’s tallest skyscraper. Now, it is set to welcome the world’s second tallest, too.

The Burj Azizi broke ground in January this year, but its exact height was not disclosed at the time as its developer awaited approval from Dubai authorities, including the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), which is involved in planning for “supertall” buildings.

On Wednesday, however, real estate firm Azizi Developments announced that its skyscraper will tower over neighboring landmarks — all but one, that is — at a staggering 725 meters (2,379 feet) tall.

“From the outset, we had plans for two designs — one for the initially approved height of 526 meters, and the other for the taller, now-approved 725 meters,” Mirwais Azizi, the founder and chairman of Azizi Developments, told CNN in a written statement.

The developer kept its “options open for both scenarios” when it began preparatory works earlier this year. But with the green light given for the building’s more ambitious proposal, additional work to the foundations and piling is “well underway,” Azizi added.

The 131-story skyscraper will feature apartments, an all-suite “seven-star” luxury hotel and a seven-floor “vertical” shopping mall.

Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, in Dubai’s World Trade Center district, Burj Azizi will still stand almost 340 feet shorter than the 2,717-foot-tall Burj Khalifa, less than two miles away. But it will handily beat local competition for the city’s second-tallest title, exceeding the current holder, Marina 101 (1,394 feet).

Once topped out, it will also exceed the world’s current second-tallest building, Malaysia’s 2,227-foot-tall Merdeka 118.

The tower is anticipated to set several records, including the world’s highest hotel lobby (on level 11), the world’s highest nightclub (on level 126) and the world’s highest observation deck (on level 130), according to Azizi Developments. The developer also said the building will clinch the record for Dubai’s highest restaurant (meaning its 122nd-floor venue will be higher than the Burj Khalifa’s 122nd-floor restaurant, At.mosphere) and the city’s highest hotel room, on the tower’s 118th floor.

In a press release, Azizi said investment in the project has surpassed 6 billion dirham ($1.6 billion).

“My vision for Burj Azizi is to create a lasting legacy, a tribute to Dubai as a destination of choice for both residents and visitors and a monumental achievement in engineering,” said Azizi in the release.

Dubai currently has more towers measuring over 300 meters (984 feet) than any other city worldwide, according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.

The city is no stranger to superlative structures. It boasts the world’s highest infinity pool, the world’s largest natural flower garden, and the world’s largest picture frame, to name a few.

There are many more under construction, too: The Franck Muller Aeternitas Tower hopes to claim the title of the world’s tallest residential clock tower when it opens in 2027, and Ciel Dubai Marina, scheduled for completion later this year, is expected to become the world’s tallest hotel. The Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences, meanwhile, is set to become the world’s tallest residential structure (and Dubai’s third-tallest building) at 1,952 feet.

Burj Azizi is slated for completion in 2028, with apartments expected to go on sale in February 2025.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.