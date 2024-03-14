How ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ star Sandra Hüller quietly won red carpet season

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — While there was an abundance of daring looks at the Oscars red carpet this year, one of the evening’s most memorable outfits came from Hollywood newcomer Sandra Hüller. The German actor’s arresting performances in “Anatomy of a Fall” and “The Zone of Interest” — two movies nominated for the Best Picture Oscar — have placed her front and center in the celebrity machine, and her red carpet style is pressing all the right buttons.

Hüller arrived on Sunday night in a custom black velvet Schiaparelli hourglass gown, cinched at the waist and outstretched at the shoulders. The surrealist, winged, off-the-shoulder structure was topped off with a central, padlock detail, a “Reflection de Cartier” necklace in white gold set with 392 diamonds and a slicked-back ponytail. The vertiginous silhouette — though difficult to pull off — was so nice, Hüller essentially wore it twice. Later that night at the Vanity Fair after-party, the actor stunned in another custom Schiaparelli frock with a sculptural winged neckline: This time in a buttery velvet and embroidered with rhinestones.

“It’s been so fresh and fun to look at a piece through Sandra’s eyes because of the level of excitement she brings,” Hüller’s stylist, Jordan Johnson Chung, told Vogue.

But if the Oscars were your entry point to Hüllers house of cerebral fashion, don’t stop there. The Academy Award-nominated actor — last week revealed as the face of fashion designer Phoebe Philo’s 60-piece second drop — has been storming the red carpet for months, offering up a range of refreshing looks, from the collarless, sequined Louis Vuitton suit (topped off with a tousled shag haircut) she wore to the 2024 Cesar Film Awards earlier this month to the thigh-high maroon Bottega Veneta boots she donned for an appearance on Jimmy Fallon.

