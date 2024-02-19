6 eye-catching looks from the People’s Choice Awards 2024

By Oscar Holland, CNN

(CNN) — The People’s Choice Awards often serve up one of the year’s most entertaining red carpets. At a ceremony voted for by the public rather than critics or industry bodies — and with attendees arriving at the venue via a near-hysterical “fan walk” red carpet flanked by the public — stars often opt for bold, attention-grabbing looks.

In a rare red-carpet calendar clash, 2024’s PCAs fell on the same evening as the BAFTAs, the British film industry’s equivalent to the Oscars. As such, several major nominees (and subsequent winners) were across the pond on Sunday, including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Ayo Edebiri.

But that didn’t stop those in attendance from turning out in style. And while proceedings in London saw tasteful but relativelty pared-back fashion (British royalty was in attendance, after all), the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica welcomed an array of bright colors, exaggerated silhouettes and fun accessories.

Here are 6 of the evening’s most talked-about looks.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox always brings drama to the red carpet — as did the late fashion designer Thierry Mugler. It’s a pairing we’ve seen many times before, though that didn’t take any of the shine off the “Orange Is the New Black” star’s look, a 1987 Thierry Mugler velvet bustier from her own personal archive boasting a wing-tipped neckline, worn with matching opera gloves.

It was teamed with a sheer, crystal-encrusted Giuseppe Di Morabito skirt with a train which gave the look some fluidity as Cox floated around the red carpet hosting the evening’s pre-show coverage.

Ice Spice

Coming through with one of the evening’s most colorful looks, Ice Spice went all-out in a burnt-orange Dolce & Gabbana dress that complemented both the aquamarine awards backdrop and her signature copper curls.

Her custom gown’s plunging faux-fur collar revealed the satin bra top beneath, while sheer lace detailing allowed the rapper to show off even more of her playful leopard-patterned tights. Ice Spice, who went on to win New Artist of the Year, completed the look with heeled sandals and Le Vian jewelry.

Billie Eilish

There are few stars who could get away with a sweater vest over a shirt and tie on the red carpet. But Billie Eilish did just that on her way to collecting an acting award — TV Performance of the Year — for her performance in “Swarm.”

The singer paired her characteristically baggy, offbeat look with big sneakers and a pair of frameless glasses.

Kylie Minogue

Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue’s dress looked like a glamorous, emerald-green candy wrapper. Bunched at the waist, the crinkles of the shimmering, strapless Raisa Vanessa gown took on an almost geometric appearance as she walked the red carpet in a pair of Christian Louboutin sandals.

Later, during the ceremony, Minogue pulled off a costume change (into a sleek red number) to perform her hit “Padam Padam.”

Markell Washington

“Cowboycore” is having a moment thanks, in part, to Beyoncé’s growing penchant for leather boots and Stetsons. And Markell Washington doubled down — or quadrupled down, more like — on the trend Sunday evening.

The TikTok star paired his denim cowboy hat with a floor-length skirt seemingly made from multiple pairs of jeans. He then gave the looks some added flair by wrapping his torso in metal-buckled belts (and using another two others to decorate his wrist and hat).

Xochitl Gomez

This year’s awards season has seen a resurgence of floral patterns and detailing on the red carpet. Actor Xochitl Gomez put a refined spin on the trend with a pair of pink fabric flowers sat atop the shoulders of her Gucci outfit, which also featured bejeweled sleeves that fanned out to the elbow.

Fresh from her victory on “Dancing with the Stars,” for which she earned a nomination in the awards’ Competition Contestant of the Year category, the 17-year-old completed the look with a pair of drop earrings and elegantly styled hair.

