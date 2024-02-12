Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce choose opposite ends of the fashion field for the Super Bowl

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — Not since David and Victoria Beckham has the relationship between a sportsman and a female musician been so revered by the public. But while Posh and Becks were once known for their highly coordinated matching outfits, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were poles apart during the Super Bowl last night — the most public moment of their romance so far.

The 14-time Grammy winner and 3-time Super Bowl champion arrived at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday in looks that were designed to achieve different things. Swift, who despite her best attempts cannot stay out of the cultural conversation for long, opted for an understated, all-black outfit on Sunday — perhaps hoping to put her superstar status on the back burner for the night.

Accompanied by Blake Lively, Lana del Rey, Miles Teller and Ice Spice, Swift was dressed in a black singlet from Dion Lee and matching black Area jeans, the most notable detail being two crystal embellished slashes at her thighs. She was flecked with gold and sparkle, thanks to a smattering of jewelry from Stephanie Gottlieb and Retrouvai; including an ‘87’ necklace in honor of Kelce’s jersey number, and a “TNT” (“Taylor ‘N’ Travis”) tennis bracelet he gifted her.

Kelce, on the other hand, embraced the moment. While this was his fourth Super Bowl game in four years, he must have felt the additional eyes — mainly of the Swifties and the style press — on him. On Sunday night, he strutted through the tunnel of Allegiant Stadium in a custom shimmering sequin suit from LA label Amiri, blacked out shades, a hefty silver chain and a matching Amiri weekender bag.

“Travis really is a bit of a showman,” brand’s founder and creative director Mike Amiri told British Vogue. “We were thinking, this is the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas, so why not really let it represent that entertainment feel that Vegas is known for, and let him shine a bit.” Perhaps more crucially, it’s also his first Super Bowl as the boyfriend of a global superstar.

While some remain unconvinced on the high-octane outfit, Kelce is not the first man to don a full-glitter look — and he won’t be the last.

At the 2021 GQ Man of the Year awards, Lil Nas X stepped out in a black and white ombré sequin blazer and flares; while just last week at the Sanremo Music Festival, singer Ghali appeared on-stage in head-to-toe baby blue rhinestones, covering his Loewe polo shirt, cashmere cardigan, high-waisted jeans and Chelsea boots.

Sparkle is a mainstay in most of Swift’s red carpet looks, however. At the MTV Video Music Awards last year she beamed in a crystal Oscar de la Renta flapper mini dress, complete with draped crystal chains. Later that year, at the broadcaster’s Europe Music Awards, Swift swapped a traditional skirt for a shimmering net of handmade silver and green crystals (the David Koma gown was said to be inspired by the late Queen Elizabeth II’s emerald collection).

While on this occasion the singer-songwriter seemed happy to dim her sparkle to support Kelce, the pair may need a long term solution — lest the sight of the couple blind their adoring fans. May we suggest a rhinestone rota?

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.