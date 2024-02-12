See what celebrities wore to New York Fashion Week

By Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

(CNN) — New York Fashion Week is back, with celebrities seen sitting front row at shows across Manhattan and Brooklyn and arriving at private parties for luxury houses including Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent.

Tommy Hilfiger’s return to the schedule on Friday brought a number of famous faces — including model Sofia Richie Grainge and singer Becky G, who both wore khaki trench coats — to the opulent Grand Central Oyster Bar to see the designer’s new take on classic American prep. Becky G was also spotted at Willy Chavarria’s runway show, where singer Sam Smith donned flannel and wide-legged pants and Julia Fox went for drama in an all-white outfit featuring a pillowy satin hat and plunging bow-tied robe dress.

Elsewhere, Jessica Chastain, Jodie-Turner Smith, Demi Moore, Elliot Page and Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham all made appearances, as did President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff.

Scroll down to see this season’s celebrity style highlights, which will be updated throughout the week.

