Nobel Prize in literature goes to Jon Fosse for ‘innovative’ works that ‘give voice to the unsayable’

(CNN) — The 2023 Nobel Prize in literature has been awarded to Jon Fosse for “his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable,” the Swedish Academy announced in Stockholm on Thursday.

Fosse, 64, was born on the west coast of Norway. His work consists of around 40 plays, as well as a number of novels, poetry, essays, children’s books and translations.

The committee lauded the author’s style, which has come to be known as “Fosse minimalism.”

His magnum opus – seven works grouped together into a single volume titled “Septology” – tells the story of an aging painter and widower who lives alone as he reckons with the realities of religion, identity, art and family life.

“Septology” – which spans some 800 pages – has been praised for its formal experimentation. Fosse’s meditative prose is rarely interrupted by periods or other forms of punctuation, creating an incantatory flow to his philosophical interrogation.

