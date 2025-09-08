CMA nominations led by Ella Langley, Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
(CNN) — The Country Music Association announced the nominees for the 59th Annual CMA Awards on Monday, and it was a good day for three artists.
Ella Langley, Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson topped the list with six nominations each, followed by Zach Top with five.
Riley Green and Cody Johnson nabbed four nominations each while Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen, among others, earned three nods.
The awards show will broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at 8:00 p.m. local time on November 19 on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
The following is a fuller list of this year’s nominees:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“4x4xU” – Lainey Wilson
“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” – Luke Combs
“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney
“I Never Lie” – Zach Top
“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney
Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
I’m The Problem – Morgan Wallen
Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
SONG OF THE YEAR
“4x4xU” – Lainey Wilson
“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney
“I Never Lie” – Zach Top
“Texas” – Blake Shelton
“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Zach Top
Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Don’t Mind If I Do” – Riley Green (featuring Ella Langley)
“Hard Fought Hallelujah” – Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll
“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)
“Pour Me A Drink” – Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton)
“You Had To Be There” – Megan Moroney (feat. Kenny Chesney)
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
Brent Mason – Guitar
Rob McNelley – Guitar
Derek Wells – Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney
“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)
“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson
“Think I’m In Love With You” – Chris Stapleton
“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ella Langley
Shaboozey
Zach Top
Tucker Wetmore
Stephen Wilson Jr.
