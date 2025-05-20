Justin Bieber apologizes for telling wife Hailey she would ‘never’ be a Vogue cover star…while praising her new Vogue cover

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Apparently, it’s not too late for Justin Bieber to say he’s sorry.

In a since-changed post, The “Peaches” singer apologized to his wife Hailey in light of her appearance on the cover of the latest issue of Vogue magazine, writing on his Instagram page Tuesday that her cover reminded him of a time when the two “got into a huge fight,” during which he recalled telling her “that she would never be on the cover of vogue.”

He acknowledged that what he said was “so mean.”

“For some reason because I felt so disrespected,” he wrote of their disagreement, “I thought I gotta get even.”

He added that now he thinks that “as we mature, we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even.”

At the end of his post, Justin Bieber asked his wife for forgiveness because he was, as evident by her new cover image, “mistaken.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Bieber replaced the caption with a series of emojis that appear to suggest he’s still sorry.

Hailey Bieber’s Vogue feature marks her first time appearing solo on the cover of the coveted fashion magazine. She first appeared on the cover in 2019 alongside Justin Bieber, where the pair opened up about their relationship in a rare joint interview.

The couple wed that same year and welcomed a son, Jack Blues Bieber, last year.

“He’s my priority. He is the most important thing to me,” Hailey Bieber told Vogue in the new issue, speaking of her son.

She added that motherhood has “been my biggest teacher so far, the biggest teacher in my relationship. You see your partner so differently.”

