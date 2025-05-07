Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet make their red carpet debut in Rome

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet stepped out together on Wednesday at an event in Rome, marking their first-ever joint appearance on a red carpet.

The couple posed for photos together at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards red carpet in the Italian capital on Wednesday. Chalamet was honored with a David Award – the Italian equivalent of the Academy Award – for cinematic excellence at the ceremony, an honor that highlighted his contributions to the film industry.

Jenner and the “Dune” star both wore black ensembles and held hands while posing for photos together.

While they have been romantically linked since 2023, Jenner and Chalamet have mostly kept details about their relationship under wraps.

The couple have, however, attended several events together over the past two years, particularly throughout Chalamet’s awards season run for “A Complete Unknown,” but had never appeared on a red carpet together.

Chalamet portrayed Bob Dylan in that film, earning nominations in the lead actor category in races including the Academy Awards, Golden Globes and BAFTAs.

Jenner accompanied him to all three of those award shows, which took place earlier this year. (While Chalamet lost out on the Oscar, Globe and BAFTA, he took home the prize at the Screen Actors Guild awards in February.)

They also attended the BNP Paribas Indian Wells Open in Southern California in March together, where they were seen looking comfortable with one another at their seats.

The joint appearance this week comes after Jenner attended the 2025 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, sans Chalamet. The reality star wore a look created for her by Ferragamo designer Maximilian Davis.

