Lady Gaga apologized for mic issues at Coachella set and flexed her talent

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — The madame of “Mayhem” Lady Gaga was again on the main stage at Coachella on Friday night for the event’s second weekend, and she didn’t let some momentary tech glitches stop her.

As she did on the first weekend of the mega-fest in Indio, California, the Grammy- and Oscar-winner pulled off a showstopping opening that included her recent single “Abracadabra,” which had her head mic cut out for a few seconds.

Gaga soon reappeared with a hand mic for the remainder of the song, before seamlessly getting fitted with a new head mic for the rest of her set.

Later at the piano, Gaga apologized for the earlier snafu, saying, “I’m sorry my mic was broken for a second. At least you know sing live!”

As the crowd cheered, she added, “I guess all we can do is our best and I’m certainly giving you my best tonight.”

“Abracadabra” is the second single off of Gaga’s seventh solo album “Mayhem,” which dropped last month. The album’s first single, “Disease,” came out last fall.

Also in March, Lady Gaga announced her “Mayhem Ball” tour, which will kick off July 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The tour will hit Seattle, New York, Miami, Chicago and Toronto through the summer, before heading to Europe in September.

The artist’s website also has dates listed for “Mayhem” performances later this month and in May in Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro and Singapore.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.