Pedro Pascal jokes his insanely strong coffee order being revealed to the internet was ‘violating’

(CNN) — Pedro Pascal would like a little bit of privacy when it comes to his coffee order.

Photos of the “Last of Us” star holding a cup of coffee, which revealed his highly-caffeinated order of six espresso shots on the side of the cup, went viral last year, and Pascal is less than pleased to have had his “incredibly private” morning sip exposed.

“I cannot begin to tell you how violating this was,” he said, laughing, on last night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” after host Kimmel prodded Pascal about why he needs six espresso shots to get his day started.

Pascal went on to provide “so much context” as to how his coffee order evolved, saying, “It was always a quad, but then I feel like the cups got bigger and, I don’t know, the shots got less strong and at some point it became six (shots).”

“It was an incredibly private morning ritual that I never wanted anyone to know about,” he said. “I don’t have more coffee for the rest of the day, I swear!”

“You have it all in one, big gulp,” Kimmel replied, going on to call Pascal’s coffee a “methaccino.”

The mega-shot of caffeine does, however, help with productivity, according to Pascal, who said that “you sip it, you get really high, and you answer emails and stuff.”

Maybe Pascal does need all that juice these days, as the actor has been plenty busy.

He is set to return in HBO’s Emmy-winning video game-inspired zombie drama “The Last of Us,” which will debut its second season on April 13. (HBO, like CNN, is a property of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Pascal is also tapped to play Mr. Fantastic in the upcoming “Fantastic 4” reboot, as well as “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Avengers: Secret Wars.”

With all that work, who would be surprised if Pascal’s espresso count shot up to eight?

