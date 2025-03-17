Jonathan Majors reportedly admits to being ‘aggressive’ with ex-girlfriend in newly released audio clip

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Rolling Stone magazine has published previously unreleased audio in which Jonathan Majors appears to admit to being ‘aggressive’ with his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

According to the publication, the audio clip was recorded in September 2022 “in the aftermath of a days-long fight” between Majors and Jabbari in London, where the couple had been living while Majors was filming the second season of the Disney+ series “Loki.”

In the 28 seconds of audio released by the publication, the actor begins to say “I’m ashamed I’ve ever…” before he cut himself off.

“I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before,” Majors then says. “I’ve never aggressed a woman — I aggressed you.”

A woman Rolling Stone identified as Jabbari can be heard responding, “You strangled me and pushed me against the car.”

“Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,’ yeah,” Majors says. “That’s never happened to me.”

CNN has reached out to representatives and attorneys for Majors and Jabbari for comment. Rolling Stone was also asked by CNN to comment on the audio’s authenticity.

CNN has been unable to independently confirm the authenticity of the clip.

In December 2023, Majors was found guilty of assault and harassment of his former girlfriend, stemming from a domestic dispute that took place in March of that year.

He was convicted of one count of reckless assault in the 3rd degree and a non-criminal charge of harassment as a violation. He was also acquitted on another assault charge and one count of aggravated harassment.

Majors was sentenced to probation and ordered to complete a year-long in-person domestic violence prevention program.

The “Creed” star consistently denied any wrongdoing, and in January 2024, gave an exclusive interview to ABC News anchor Linsey Davis in which he denied causing injuries to Jabbari.

“I was reckless with her heart,” Majors told Davis. “Not with her body.”

In March 2024, Jabbari filed a civil suit against Majors in a New York federal court, alleging that Majors physically and verbally abused her during their nearly two-year relationship, as well as defamation. The suit accused Majors of “a pattern of pervasive domestic abuse that began in 2021 and extended through 2023.”

Majors denied Jabbari’s allegations at the time.

Jabbari’s suit gave an account of the then-couple’s alleged altercations in September 2022, stating that their dispute began when Majors became upset with her for bringing a friend over to the house they shared.

“When they arrived, Majors had just finished personal training and became very angry with Grace for having company,” her suit stated at the time.

Majors and Jabbari settled the civil suit in November 2024.

He was dropped from several projects in the midst of his ongoing legal issues, the most high-profile of which saw Marvel scrap plans to have him portray an iconic villain. Majors was set to star in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” in 2026 but was dropped by the studio after he was found guilty of assault and harassment in the 2023 trial.

Shortly after news of the verdict, a source with knowledge of the matter told CNN that Marvel Studios would not be moving forward on any future projects with Majors.

The audio’s release comes as Majors was making a comeback in Hollywood with a new film, “Magazine Dreams,” hitting theaters Friday and a recently published interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“There were days when it was like, ‘Is this real?’” Majors, 35, told The Hollywood Reporter of the period of time during and immediately after his criminal trial. “It’s a heartbreak like I’ve never experienced and it just compounded and compounded.”

