Sydney Sweeney says she’s been ‘immersed in training’ for new role unlike anything she’s done before

(CNN) — Sydney Sweeney is tapping into the ring as she prepares for a new film role that will stand out as compared to her previous body of work.

The actress and producer shared an update on her Instagram page on Wednesday, revealing how production is going on a still-untitled biopic about famed boxer Christy Martin. In the post, Sweeney wrote that she’s “been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman.”

She shared two photos of herself on set wearing a red muscle t-shirt that showcased the physical results of her training, along with a 90s-style curly hairdo.

In the caption, Sweeney went on to describe Martin – who is widely considered the most successful female boxer and a trailblazer for the inclusion of women in the sport – as a “true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring.”

“Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all,” Sweeney wrote.

According to Deadline, the David Michôd-directed biopic will follow Martin’s rise to fame in the 1990s, which led to her becoming the most well-known female competitor in boxing after she became the first woman to sign with legendary promoter Don King.

Following her 2012 retirement from boxing, Martin founded an organization called Christy’s Champs, which supports victims of domestic abuse.

Sweeney is best known for her role as Cassie in the HBO teen drama “Euphoria” and in Season 1 of “The White Lotus.” She has since taken her talents to the big screen in the hit 2023 rom-com “Anyone But You” and the horror film “Immaculate.”

Portraying somebody like Martin will add further depth to Sweeney’s acting cadre.

“Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains,” Sweeney told Deadline in May about taking on the role. “I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful, and emotional.”

