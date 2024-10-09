Taylor Swift donates $5 million toward relief efforts in wake of Hurricanes Milton and Helene

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift has made a significant donation toward helping those affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

On Wednesday, Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said in a statement posted to the organization’s Instagram page that they’re “incredibly grateful” for the superstar singer’s $5 million donation toward hurricane relief efforts.

“This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms,” the statement read. “Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead.”

Babineaux-Fontenot went on to thank Swift for “standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need.”⁠

The donation comes as Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida’s Gulf Coast, which is expected to make landfall Wednesday evening as what many meteorologists predict could be one of the most destructive storms on record in that area.

Just two weeks ago, Helene made landfall in Florida as a deadly Category 4 hurricane. The storm carved a 500-mile path of destruction across six states, causing catastrophic flooding and leaving more than 230 people dead in its wake.

Helene was the second-deadliest hurricane to strike the US mainland in the past 50 years, behind Hurricane Katrina nearly 20 years ago.

Swift joins the likes of country legend Dolly Parton in contributing to the hurricane relief effort.

Parton announced on Friday that she – along with her companies Dollywood Parks & Resorts, The Dollywood Foundation, Dolly Parton’s Stampede and Pirates Voyage – is partnering with Walmart to provide flood relief across the Appalachian region.

She also pledged a $1 million personal donation to the Mountain Ways Foundation, a registered charitable organization dedicated to providing immediate assistance to Helene flood victims. Several of Parton’s aforementioned companies are combining their resources to match her donation to Mountain Ways with an added $1 million contribution.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.