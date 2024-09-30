Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyers appeal detention, seeking release from jail ahead of trial

By Kara Scannell and Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — Lawyers for Sean “Diddy” Combs are appealing a federal judge’s decision to deny the music mogul bail and place him in custody, according to a two-page notice of appeal filed Monday.

Combs is currently incarcerated and awaiting his criminal trial, after being arrested earlier this month and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Combs’ lawyers had previously asked the judge to release the rapper on a $50 million bond, home detention and limits on visitors.

Judge Andrew Carter rejected the proposal, siding with federal prosecutors who argued that Combs is a danger to the community and a flight risk. The judge said one of his biggest concerns were allegations that Combs had attempted to tamper with witnesses who had been contacted by prosecutors as part of the investigation.

A magistrate judge initially denied Combs bail. His attorneys then asked Carter, who will oversee the trial, to release the hip-hop artist.

Monday’s notice of appeal was filed by attorneys Anthony Ricco and Alexandra Shapiro, who are new additions to Combs’ legal team, signaling that he is bolstering his defense as he looks ahead to a trial.

Ricco and Shapiro join attorney Marc Agnifilo, who has been representing the embattled rap mogul for months as Combs has faced a flurry of civil lawsuits and been under federal investigation.

Combs is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, in a dorm-style room where he shares space with FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried and the former president of Honduras.

