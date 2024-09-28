Demi Moore‘s teeny dog Pilaf melts the hearts of Graham Norton, Lady Gaga and Colin Farrell

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Harley Quinn and the Penguin are no match for the ridiculous cuteness of one teeny tiny micro chihuahua named Pilaf.

Demi Moore recently visited “The Graham Norton Show” to discuss her wild new film “The Substance” and was joined by her dog Pilaf, who she hilariously referred to as her “special significant other.”

While Moore and Norton were chatting with fellow guests Lady Gaga and Colin Farrell – who both have new projects out as well, “Joker: Folie à Deux” and “The Penguin,” respectively – Moore revealed that the pooch was in the studio, since Pilaf naturally goes everywhere with her mommy (if in doubt, just check the dog’s Instagram bio).

After Farrell said he wanted to “take a selfie with it,” the “G.I. Jane” star talked about how Pilaf recently had her very own cover shoot for Dogue (yes, that’s Vogue for dogs, folks) and said, “I knew that she had moved into a whole new category when my publicist got a call just for Pilaf.”

Moore then brought the dog – full name Pilaf the Little Mouse – out on stage, where she immediately went up to host Norton for petting.

Soon, Moore handed Pilaf off to Gaga, who observed that “she’s so little… and weird!” (but clearly meant it affectionately). After Moore talked about how the dog didn’t have a full set of teeth and had to lose some – “hence why the tongue does not stay in” – Gaga stated simply, “She’s perfect.”

Truer words were never spoken.

