Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in new civil lawsuit

(CNN) — Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in another civil lawsuit, marking at least the 12th misconduct lawsuit he’s faced in as many months.

In the complaint, filed in New York and obtained Friday by CNN, Jane Doe alleges she was unwillingly drugged with alcohol and unknown substances and sexually assaulted by Combs on more than one occasion in 2022. The allegations span four years from the fall of 2020 to the summer of 2024, months after the rapper and producer had been named as a defendant in multiple lawsuits and was under federal investigation.

“At every visit, Defendant Combs would make her ‘perform a show’ for him and would ply her with alcohol and substances until she passed out,” the suit states. “She would wake up with bruising and injuries but with no recollection of how she sustained her injuries. This continued until July of 2024.”

Combs “forced Jane Doe to have vaginal intercourse without her consent” at his home in April 2022, according to one alleged incident cited in the complaint. After another alleged incident in the spring of 2022, Doe “woke up and her feet were purple and bruised and she had a bite mark on her heel,” the complaint states. She did know how she sustained the injuries.

Doe alleges that she was forced to take ketamine in other drugs in July 2022, she blacked out and was sexually assaulted, which resulted in her getting pregnant. According to the complaint, one of Combs’ associates repeatedly contacted her to encourage her to get an abortion, but later suffered a miscarriage.

In July 2024, according to the complaint, Combs “commanded” Jane Doe to his home in Miami, Florida, and “shoved two pills in Jane Doe’s mouth” upon her arrival. During that alleged incident, Doe claims she “tried drinking water but it tasted strange, and it made her feel unwell.” The next morning, according to the suit, Doe felt “ill and confused” and did not have recollection of what had happened the night before.

The complaint states Doe feared for her safety after witnessing Combs physically abuse other women. She believed her conversations and location were being monitored by him. Combs harassed Doe with calls and text messages that continued through July 2024, according to the lawsuit.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Combs for comment. His companies and several associates of Combs, identified as John Does, are also named as defendants.

“Powerful figures in the entertainment industry have long exploited aspiring artists and fans. Recent high-profile lawsuits aim to hold these celebrities accountable, potentially transforming industry practices and providing justice for victims,” Marie Napoli, attorney for Doe, whose legal representation also includes Joseph L. Ciaccio, said in a statement to CNN. “No one is above the law. Fame and wealth do not protect Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs from serious allegations of sex trafficking and abuse.”

The complaint is the latest allegation of sexual violence against Combs and comes a little more than a week after he was indicted on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs, 54, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was denied bail and will remain in federal detention as he awaits trial.

Combs has been accused in about a dozen civil lawsuits of alleged sexual misconduct and other illegal activity. Prior to Friday’s complaint, the most recent civil suit was filed against Combs in New York on Tuesday. He has denied the allegations in multiple complaints and not yet responded to others. One of the cases has been settled, while eleven remain active.

