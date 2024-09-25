Artem Chigvintsev will not face criminal charges following domestic dispute with Nikki Bella

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Artem Chigvintev will not face charges after he was arrested in Napa County last month on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

The Napa County District Attorney’s office announced on Tuesday in a news release that “after a thorough review of the criminal investigation and careful evaluation of the evidence presented to the DA’s Office,” they have declined the filed charges against the “Dancing with the Stars” alum.

“While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence,” Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said in the statement.

“We are required to prove any and every criminal charge ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system. If the available evidence doesn’t rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges,” the statement continued.

Chigvintsev was arrested on August 29 in the town of Yountville, Henry Wofford, public information officer for the Napa County Sheriff’s Department, told CNN at the time.

Police arrested him on suspicion of felony domestic violence and Chigvintsev was booked at the Napa County jail. His bail was set at $25,000, according to online records.

He has been married to TV personality and former WWE star Nikki Bella since 2022, but Bella filed for divorce from Chigvintsev, according to Napa County Superior Court records available online.

Chigvintsev and Bella share a four-year-old son.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Chigvintsev and Bella for comment.

