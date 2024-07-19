Kate Hudson says she could ‘smell’ Matthew McConaughey ‘from a mile’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Years ago, Matthew McConaughey shared that while he and Kate Hudson were filming “Fool’s Gold” in 2008, she made a hygienic request of him.

“She always brings a salt rock, which is some natural deodorant, and says, ‘Would you please put this on?,’” he reportedly said at the time. “I just never wore it. No cologne, no deodorant.”

That story resurfaced recently when Hudson made an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Reading from a viewer’s question, Cohen asked Hudson, “Was that old urban legend true that you forced Matthew McConaughey to wear deodorant while filming ‘Fool’s Gold?’”

Hudson denied she had forced him, but confirmed McConaughey doesn’t wear deodorant

“And by the way, I don’t either,” she added.

“My thing was that I could smell him from a mile…because we were so close,” Hudson said. “We’re au naturales.”

The pair also starred together in the hit 2003 film, “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.