Joseph Quinn has an embarrassing story about meeting Taylor Swift

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Joseph Quinn had an experience that many Swifties can probably relate to.

During an appearance on the podcast “Happy Sad Confused with Josh Horowitz” the “Stranger Things” star was asked about any “cringey” moments he’s had since becoming famous and shared a story about having met Taylor Swift.

“And I said, ‘You’re Taylor Swift’ and she was very funny,” he said in the episode released Monday. “She said something nice about like the show [“Stranger Things”], and I said, ‘Oh, thanks. You’re Taylor Swift.’ I meant it as a compliment.”

Quinn added, “I remember thinking ‘That was f**king stupid.’ But she was very good-humored about it.”

He didn’t reveal how or where he met Swift, but it sounds like it was quite an era for Quinn, who has been busy promoting his latest project, “A Quiet Place: Day One.”

The film is currently in theaters and also costars Lupita Nyong’o, Djimon Hounsou and Alex Wolff.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.