Bruce Springsteen postpones concerts in Marseille, Prague and Milan due to ‘vocal issues’

(CNN) — Bruce Springsteen has postponed concerts in three European cities over the next two weeks due to vocal issues.

The legendary rocker, 74, was due to perform with E Street Band in Marseille, Prague and Milan.

“Following yesterday’s postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days,” read an announcement on the singer’s official Instagram page, adding that he was “recuperating comfortably” and new show dates would be “announced shortly.”

One of the most celebrated rock musicians in the modern era, Springsteen is known for hits like “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Streets of Philadelphia” and “Born to Run,” among many others.

He kicked off a major tour last February, his first in the US since 2016. But it has been plagued by ongoing health concerns, including a painful stomach peptic ulcer in October which he described as a “b**** of a bellyache.”

“Despite my ability to laugh at it, this belly thing been a monster and is still unfortunately rocking my internal world,” he said back then.

He canceled two US shows in March and August over other health issues.

Springsteen was honored at the Ivor Novello Awards in London last week, where he was met with a standing ovation and playfully roasted by former Beatle Paul McCartney.

He accepted the honor in a hoarse voice, which he attributed to an evening spent singing in the quintessentially British rain.

“I’m gonna sound really weird up here because I sang in the rain all night last night,” he said in a speech.

