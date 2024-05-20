Travis Kelce reveals his favorite Taylor Swift era

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Travis Kelce knows he’s “biased,” but he’s pretty open about where his heart lies.

At his second annual Kelce Jam music festival, the professional football player was asked about his favorite musical era of his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s career.

“I’m a big ‘1989’ fan,” Kelce told “Access Hollywood.” “But I’m not going to lie, I may be a little biased towards ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ Just a little bit.”

Makes sense given that many listeners believe Kelce may have inspired a song or two on “The Tortured Poets Department,” Swift’s latest album.

As for which of her songs he’d include in his music festival, which he puts on in Kansas City as a thank you to the supporters of the team he plays for, the Kansas City Chief tight end took a minute to consider.

“‘So High School’ is the only one that’s coming to my mind now,” he said. “I think everyone would go up for that one.”

For the record, that’s the song on “The Tortured Poets Department” in which Swift sings, “I feel so high school every time I look at you” and Y”ou knew what you wanted and boy, you got her.”

Sounds just like something America’s chosen prom queen would sing to the star football player who met her after going public with his desire to slide her his phone number via a friendship bracelet.

