ACM Awards 2024: See the full list of winners
By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN
(CNN) — The 2024 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards took place on Thursday with country music superstar and actress Reba McEntire as the ceremony’s host.
Lainey Wilson – who won this year’s entertainer of the year award – and Chris Stapleton were the big winners of the evening, each taking home three ACM Awards each.
Luke Combs took home the trophy for single of the year for his cover of Tracy Chapman’s hit song “Fast Car” after leading the nominees with eight nods.
Jelly Roll made an impassioned speech after he and Wilson won the music event of the year award for “Save Me.” With tears in his eyes, Jelly Roll said, “I never thought I’d be standing here.”
Pop singer Dua Lipa made a surprise appearance to perform a duet with Stapleton of his song “Think I’m in Love With You.” After the performance, Lipa told backstage host Bobby Bones that she and Stapleton have “been talking about this for a little while” and that she’s “such a fan” of the country star.
Wilson, Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, Post Malone, Noah Kahan and Gwen Stefani, among others, also performed.
Known as “Country Music’s Party of the Year,” the event took place live from Ford Center in Frisco, Texas and streamed live on Prime Video. See below for a full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson *WINNER
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson *WINNER
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton *WINNER
Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay *WINNER
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Flatland Cavalry
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion *WINNER
Zac Brown Band
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Hannah Ellis
Kylie Morgan
Megan Moroney *WINNER
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
ERNEST
Kameron Marlowe
Dylan Scott
Conner Smith
Nate Smith *WINNER
NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Neon Union
Restless Road
Tigirlily Gold *WINNER
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“Gettin’ Old” – Luke Combs
“Higher” – Chris Stapleton *WINNER
“Leather” – Cody Johnson
“One Thing At A Time” – Morgan Wallen
“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)” – Kelsea Ballerini
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum
“Fast Car” – Luke Combs *WINNER
“Last Night” – Morgan Wallen
“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Fast Car” – Luke Combs
“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis *WINNER
“The Painter” – Cody Johnson
“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Can’t Break Up Now” – Old Dominion, Megan Moroney
“Different ‘Round Here” – Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs)
“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)
“Man Made A Bar” – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)
“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson) *WINNER
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR
“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum *WINNER
“Human” – Cody Johnson
“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Jessie Jo Dillon *WINNER
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Chase McGill
Josh Thompson
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Zach Bryan
ERNEST
HARDY
Chris Stapleton *WINNER
Morgan Wallen
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.