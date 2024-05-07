Tom Holland was sharing a golf injury while Zendaya was rocking the Met Gala carpet

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — While his girlfriend Zendaya was rocking multiple gowns at the Met Gala, Tom Holland was showing off a look of his own.

The “Spider-Man” star revealed a golf injury on the Instagram stories portion of his official account on Monday.

“Whoever said golf isn’t a contact sport is full of s–t,” the caption on a photo, showing what appeared to be a red bruise near his hairline, read. “You can almost see the dimples.”

The photo also contained a link to his father Dominic Holland’s Patreon account.

“Have a read and have a laugh,” it read.

Holland and his lady love/”Spider-Man” costar are pretty private about their relationship, but in January he shared with “Extra” that they “will, every now and then, watch ‘Spider-Man 1’ and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again.”

“I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special,” he said. “It’s such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth.”

Zendaya is currently starring in the film “Challengers” and was one of the cohosts for this year’s Met Gala. On Tuesday, Holland shared a photo of one of her looks at the event on his Instagram account.

