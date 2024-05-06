Randy Travis lost his voice after a stroke. Now AI has enabled him to release a new song

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Randy Travis credits “God’s grace” with his return to the music industry, along with artificial intelligence.

The country singer suffered a severe stroke in 2013 that left him unable to walk or speak. He’s regained both of those abilities, though he still struggles.

His wife Mary does most of the talking for him these days, but that hasn’t stopped his love of music, according to a recent report by “CBS Sunday Morning.”

Thanks to AI, Travis has released his first new song in more than a decade, titled “Where That Came From.”

“In early 2023, artificial intelligence was exploding to the forefront of discussion within the music world, and with it came a new frontier of opportunities and obstacles impacting the artist community,” according to a press release about the song. “The need to protect artists rights, and issues like copyright infringement and proper legislation were key conversation drivers when Warner Music Group executives came together to tackle the question, ‘what would AI for good look like?’ Warner Music Nashville Co-Chair & Co-President, Cris Lacy, answered with: “AI for good would be giving Randy Travis his voice back.”

Written by Scotty Emerick and John Scott Sherrill and originally recorded – but not released – by James Dupre, the new song uses technology to take Travis’ voice from an old recording, which was then used to lay the lyrics over Dupre’s singing.

“Eleven years ago I never thought I would be able to have a hand in music production of any kind,” Travis said in a statement. “But by God’s grace and the support of family, friends, fellow artists and fans, I’m able to create the music I so dearly love. Working with Kyle Lehning and Warner Music Nashville again has been so special and nostalgic, and I’m so excited to share my new song ‘Where That Came From’ with you today. Many thanks to my wonderful team and the best fans in the world for putting me back in the saddle again! I’ve enjoyed every moment of it.”

The Grammy-winning singer is best known for hits that include “Forever and Ever, Amen” and “Diggin’ Up Bones.”

