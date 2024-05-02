Jake Gyllenhaal and Maya Rudolph set to host this season’s final two episodes of ‘Saturday Night Live’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — “Saturday Night Live” is closing out its final two shows of Season 49 with some major star power.

Jake Gyllenhaal is set to host the season’s last show on May 18, with musical guest Sabrina Carpenter, and beloved “SNL” alum Maya Rudolph will serve as the host for the penultimate show on May 11, with Vampire Weekend booked as that episode’s musical guest.

Rudolph’s return to the Studio 8H stage will mark her third time hosting the long-running sketch show, having previously hosted in 2012 and 2021. The “Loot” star served as a full-time cast member between 2000 and 2007.

She is one of the most legendary “SNL” cast members and is known for her impressions of Oprah, Beyoncé and Vice President Kamala Harris, in addition to some of her iconic original characters like “Bronx Beat” co-host Jodi Dietz.

In 2020, Rudolph won an Emmy award in the outstanding guest actress category for her portrayal of then-Senator Harris in an “SNL” sketch. She has frequently appeared in cameos since 2007, most recently in an unforgettable sketch spoofing Swedish pop group ABBA during a 2023 episode hosted by Kate McKinnon.

Gyllnehaal, too, will mark his third time hosting “SNL” during this season. The “Roadhouse” star previously appeared as host in 2007 and 2022.

Singer Sabrina Carpenter will make her “SNL” performance debut and rock band Vampire Weekend will return as the musical guest for the fourth time.

Dua Lipa is pulling double duty on this week’s episode, serving as both the host and musical guest.

“Saturday Night Live” airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. EDT/8:30 p.m. PDT.

