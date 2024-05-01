Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day revisit their viral ‘SNL’ Beavis and Butt-Head characters

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — It was the return of Beavis and Butt-Head at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Fall Guy” on Tuesday.

Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day appeared on the red carpet together in the same outfits and hairdos they wore in their viral “Saturday Night Live” sketch.

Gosling did pose for photos in a suit at first, but changed while his co-star Emily Blunt did interviews. Gosling returned in a Death Rock T-shirt, with a prosthetic nose and a pompadour wig. Day stood next to him as Butt-Head.

The two started this on the April 13 episode of “SNL,” where they played audience members at a talk who didn’t know they looked like the iconic cartoon characters. Heidi Gardner, also in the sketch, broke character when she had to address Day as Butt-Head.

In “The Fall Guy,” Gosling plays Colt Seavers, a stuntman looking for a missing movie star he was once a double for.

Along with Gosling and Blunt, the movie also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stephanie Hsu, Winston Duke, Teresa Palmar and Hannah Waddingham.

“The Fall Guy” will be released in theaters Friday.

