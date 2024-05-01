Rosie O’Donnell joins the cast of ‘And Just Like That’ for Season 3

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Rosie O’Donnell is heading back to the Big Apple as the newest cast member to join Max’s “And Just Like That” series.

Announcing the news on her Instagram page on Wednesday, O’Donnell posted a photo of a script for the Season 3 premiere episode, titled “Outlook Good.”

“Here comes mary,” O’Donnell captioned the post, presumably referring to her character’s name. She also posted a photo of herself wearing a dark green jacket, showing off her gray shoulder-length hair.

CNN has reached out to Max for more details on O’Donnell’s character.

O’Donnell is best known for hosting her New York City-based talk show “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” between 1996 and 2002, and acting in films including “A League of Their Own” and “Sleepless in Seattle.” She recently appeared in the 2022 Showtime drama “American Gigolo.”

“And Just Like That” stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon also posted photos of their scripts on Wednesday, signifying that the series has kicked off production for Season 3. Mario Cantone, Nicole Ari Parker and Sarita Choudhury are all set to return.

O’Donnell’s casting news comes after reports that Sara Ramírez – who appeared in Seasons 1 and 2 as Che Diaz, a nonbinary podcast host and Miranda’s (Nixon) love interest – would not be returning for Season 3. Karen Pittman, who played Nya, will also reportedly not be returning for the upcoming season.

“And Just Like That” is a continuation of the iconic HBO series “Sex and the City,” which followed the friendship between Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte (Davis) and Samantha (Kim Cattrall).

Cattrall notoriously did not sign on to costar in “And Just Like That” when it first debuted in 2021, but she made a hotly anticipated cameo in the Season 2 finale.

“And Just Like That” returns to Max in 2025. (HBO and Max, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.