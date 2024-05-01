Airbnb’s Icons allow you to drift off in the ‘Up’ house or rest in Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ mansion

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — If you have ever wanted to dream in the balloon-lifted “Up” house, party with Kevin Hart or jam with Doja Cat, Airbnb has just the thing.

The vacation destination rental company on Wednesday announced a new category of “Icons,” a collection of “extraordinary experiences hosted by the greatest names in music, film, television, art, sports, and more.”

“Icons take you inside worlds that only existed in your imagination – until now,” Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “As life becomes increasingly digital, we’re focused on bringing more magic into the real world. With Icons, we’ve created the most extraordinary experiences on Earth.”

Here are some of the entertainment-focused Icons announced so far:

Drift off in the “Up”house – “Sleep inside one of Disney and Pixar’s most iconic homes – and yes, it floats. You’ll explore Carl’s world in this detailed re-creation of his home, complete with more than 8,000 balloons, and located in the scenic red rocks of Abiquiu, New Mexico.”

Go VIP with Kevin Hart – “Kevin Hart is taking you inside his members-only Coramino Live Lounge for an A-list evening. You’ll join Kevin and his friends in this secret speakeasy, where they’ll treat you to a tequila tasting and live stand-up by the best comedians in the game.”

Join a living room session with Doja Cat – “Fresh off a tour performing on the world’s biggest stages, Doja is hosting you for a much more intimate experience. You’ll enjoy an unforgettable living room performance from the Grammy-winning artist, including her favorite songs and tracks from her latest album.”

Stay in Prince’s “Purple Rain” house – “Prince purchased the Minneapolis, Minnesota home featured in the legendary film ‘Purple Rain,’ but it’s never been available to the public until now. Explore the home and go crazy for rare and special tracks from Prince’s world in an exclusive studio session.

Game with Khaby Lame – “TikTok sensation Khaby Lame invites you to his hometown of Milan, Italy for an epic, overnight gaming experience. You’ll stay in a one-of-a-kind gaming loft that Khaby designed himself, where you’ll #learnfromkhaby and face off with him in a Fortnite Battle Royale.”

Go on tour with Feid – “Join the reggaeton superstar on his FERXXOCALIPSIS World Tour for an entire week. You’ll join the crew for rehearsals, ride along on the tour bus, and get backstage access for every show.”

Step into X-Men ‘97 – “Live like the X-Men as you stay in a 2D animated re-creation of Marvel Animation’s X-Mansion in Westchester, New York. You’ll discover your mutant abilities and even train in the Danger Room.”

Make core memories with “Inside Out 2” – “In anticipation of the June 14 release of Disney and Pixar’s new movie, you’re invited to an overnight stay at Headquarters, the control center of Riley’s emotions. Your host, Joy, will welcome you into her vibrant world to witness the emotions in action and help keep things in balance.”

Other Icons include an overnight stay at the Musée d’Orsay in Paris or visiting the home of Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor. The experiences are featured in their own category on Airbnb’s platform. All are priced under $100 per guest, but only a limited number of requests will be selected for each experience via lottery.

Airbnb also rolled out other new features on its platform this week, including the ability for groups of guests to more easily book trips together.

