Channing Tatum is a creepy tech billionaire in new trailer for Zoë Kravitz’s ‘Blink Twice’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Blink and you’ll miss the new trailer for director Zoë Kravitz’s upcoming thriller starring Channing Tatum.

Kravitz unveiled the first trailer for “Blink Twice,” her directorial debut, on Tuesday and it’s every bit as creepy as the title sounds.

“So, everybody’s dead,” Tatum says at the start of the trailer for the psychological thriller. “Let’s start from the beginning.”

Tatum, who plays a tech billionaire, is seen in the trailer charming actress Naomi Ackie’s character Frida and her friend (Alia Shawkat) at a swanky party. It’s not long before the duo score an invite to his private island, where the goal seems to be spending every moment partying, fine dining and basking in the sun. Until it’s not.

“There’s something weird going on here,” says a character played by Christian Slater, who also stars in the film.

Indeed, there is. Frida’s friend seemingly goes missing, people forget chunks of time and things appear to get violent and bloody.

According to an official synopsis, Frida has to “uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.”

Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Kyle MacLachlan and Geena Davis also star.

Kravitz and Tatum have been romantically linked since 2021 and reportedly became engaged in October.

“Blink Twice” will premiere in theaters on August 23.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.