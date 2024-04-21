‘Mad Men’ star Christina Hendricks is married

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Actor Christina Hendricks is a married woman.

The “Mad Men” actor wed her partner of four years George Bianchini, a camera operator who works in the entertainment industry, on Saturday at the historic Napoleon House in New Orleans, according to People magazine.

The southern locale is a special place for the couple, according to Hendricks, who told the outlet in an interview published on Sunday that New Orleans was a place both Hendricks and Bianchini each loved to visit before they met.

“And then when we first started dating or meeting up, because we lived across the country from one another, it was the place in the middle,” she said. “It just feels like our city together.”

She told the outlet that they wanted a “grand celebration” when it came to their wedding, landing on a 76-person guestlist that included “Mad Men” creator Matt Weiner, fashion designer Christian Siriano and actors Mae Whitman and Retta, with whom she starred on the TV series “Good Girls.”

“It seemed like the right amount for us to be able to embrace and visit with everyone and not feel overwhelmed,” she said.

Hendricks wore a custom gown designed by Katya Katya. Shirley Manson, the lead singer of the band Garbage and a close friend of Hendricks’, officiated the ceremony.

The couple started dating in 2020 and Hendricks announced on her Instagram page in 2023 that they were engaged, writing at the time, “we proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever.”

Hendricks was previously married to actor Geoffrey Arend for 10 years before announcing their separation in 2019.

