‘Rust’ movie armorer convicted of involuntary manslaughter to be sentenced today

By Christina Maxouris and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

(CNN) — Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the “Rust” film armorer who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter last month for the 2021 on-set fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, is scheduled to be sentenced Monday morning in a New Mexico courtroom.

Hutchins was killed by a live round of ammunition fired from a prop gun held by actor Alec Baldwin on October 21, 2021. The film’s director was also injured in the shooting.

Gutierrez Reed, who was responsible for firearm safety and storage on set, became the first person to stand trial and be convicted in the case, which has captured national attention for more than two years. She now faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine. Prosecutors have asked she be sentenced to the maximum prison time, citing a “complete and total failure to accept responsibility for her actions,” while the defense has asked she be released on probation, arguing she has no prior criminal history and has a “record of prior good works and positive things.”

Jurors returned the guilty verdict March 6 after hearing from more than 30 witnesses and deliberating for nearly three hours, finding the actions of Gutierrez Reed – who prosecutors argued repeatedly violated safety protocol and acted without caution in performing her duties – ultimately led to Hutchins’ death. The former armorer has been in custody since her conviction. Her defense attorney Jason Bowles told CNN they plan to appeal.

Bowles maintains his 26-year-old client has been scapegoated for the safety failures of film set management and other crew members.

In a sentencing memo dated April 10, Gutierrez Reed’s defense team requested she be released on probation with conditions set by the judge and undergo counseling and rehabilitative efforts. She has faced “far harsher” consequences than other defendants, her attorneys said in the memo, because of the media coverage, which has led to death threats and may impact her life and job prospects in the future.

She feels “incredibly saddened and heart broken by what happened on that tragic day on the Rust set,” the memo said. Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey did not comment on the defense memo when reached by CNN.

In an April 12 court filing responding to the defense memo, Morrissey and special prosecutor Jason Lewis requested Gutierrez Reed be sentenced to 18 months in prison, arguing she “continues to deny responsibility and blame others,” including the set medic and paramedics who tried to save Hutchins. Prosecutors also cited jail calls in which Gutierrez Reed allegedly complained “about the negative affects this incident has had on her life” and called jurors derogatory names. CNN has reached out to her attorney for comment.

Gutierrez Reed was acquitted during the trial of a separate charge of evidence tampering, which was brought after prosecutors alleged she transferred a “small bag of cocaine” to someone else following a police interview after the shooting.

Baldwin, who has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter, is expected to stand trial in July. He has pleaded not guilty and has maintained he did not pull the firearm’s trigger. A judge is currently considering a motion filed by Baldwin’s legal team to dismiss his indictment, citing alleged impropriety by the government – a motion prosecutors vehemently slammed in a rebuttal filing of their own.

What happened in the trial

The fatal shooting took place during a break in the filming of the Western movie “Rust” at the Bonanza Creek Ranch outside of Santa Fe.

Baldwin had been practicing for a scene and was drawing and pointing a revolver with guidance from Hutchins and Joel Souza, the film’s director, according to a 2023 probable cause statement.

Baldwin drew the revolver, pointed it at Hutchins and fired the weapon shortly before 2 p.m., striking her in the chest and injuring Souza, prosecutors said in the probable cause statement. Hutchins was pronounced dead just after 3:30 p.m.

In the trial, prosecutors alleged Gutierrez Reed repeatedly violated safety protocols and neglected her responsibilities leading up to the shooting, including failing to perform safety checks on the prop weapon and the ammunition she loaded it with, handing it to a staff member who should not have been handling weapons on set and then departing from the area when Baldwin ultimately fired the fatal round.

“This is not a case where Hannah Gutierrez made one mistake and that one mistake was accidentally putting a live round into that gun,” Morrissey said during closing arguments. “This case is about constant, never-ending safety failures that resulted in the death of a human being and nearly killed another.”

Morrissey said Gutierrez Reed’s repeated failures allowed six live rounds to make their way onto the set and said she did not conduct safety checks that would have caught them.

“She had six, six live rounds on that movie set, the earliest date that I can track them for you is October 10, (2021),” the prosecutor said. “Six, and she failed to ferret them out for 12 days. What that means is that she wasn’t shaking any dummy rounds, she wasn’t testing anything.”

“Dummy” rounds refer to ammunition that contains no explosive elements but looks as if it was a real bullet when fired.

“If she’s not checking the dummy ammunition during the pendency of the filming to make sure that those rounds that are designed to look like live rounds are in fact dummy rounds, this was a game of Russian roulette every time an actor had a gun with dummies,” Morrissey added.

Bowles, the defense attorney, placed the blame elsewhere. He questioned how the live ammunition made it on set and alleged the production team created a chaotic and unsafe environment that put Gutierrez Reed under “really tough conditions to keep up with.” And, Baldwin did not follow common-sense gun safety rules on set when he handled the firearm and acted unpredictably when he pointed the weapon at Hutchins, Bowles said in his closing statements.

“(Gutierrez Reed) could not anticipate what Baldwin would do. It was not in the script, it was not foreseeable,” he said. “Management was responsible for safety failures and not Hannah.”

During the armorer’s trial, assistant film director David Halls admitted he was “negligent” in checking the gun and did not properly look through all the rounds in the gun’s chamber when Gutierrez Reed presented it to him.

“She opened up the latch to the revolver, I recall seeing three to four, what I believed to be dummy rounds,” Halls testified. He later added: “I don’t recall her fully rotating the cylinder.”

Halls would go on to yell “cold gun” before the weapon was handed to Baldwin, a remark meant to indicate the firearm did not have live rounds, according to a court document. Halls took a plea deal in 2023 for his role in the shooting, pleading no contest to one count of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

He was sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation, a $500 fine, had to participate in a firearms safety class, complete 24 hours of community service and not use drugs or alcohol.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Taylor Romine contributed to this report.