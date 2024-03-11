Robert Downey Jr. shared his Oscars triumph with his wife, who ‘loved me back to life’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Robert Downey Jr. is not shy about acknowledging the importance of his wife, Susan Downey, in his success.

During award season, the “Oppenheimer” star frequently mentioned his spouse, a film producer, while on stage accepting his accolades.

Oscars night, during which the actor scored his first Academy Award, was no exception.

“I’d like to thank my veterinarian, I meant wife, Susan Downey over there,” he said, after first jokingly thanking “my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order.”

“She found me, a snarling rescue pet, and loved me back to life. That’s why I am here,” he said.

Downey Jr. has been married to Susan Downey since 2005.

He has long given her credit for helping to get him back on track after his struggles with substance abuse.

“The old saying is true – behind every good man there’s an incredible woman. I owe a huge amount – if not all – of my success to Susan,” he told the Irish Independent in 2010. “We make a great team, and all that luck I spoke about, that’s Susan.”

Following his win on Sunday, he also told People: “We just said, let’s just check in [with each other] tonight, because it was like, you know what this feels like? It’s like our wedding night.”

The cheers for Downey, who won the award for best supporting actor, were robust in the Dolby Theater on Sunday. But he revealed that his favorite moment was actually a quiet one.

“But the best part of the night — sorry, world — was there was a commercial break and we just touched heads, like two dinosaurs that were letting each other know that we we were a couple,” he added. “And it was great.”

The couple share two children, daughter Avri and son Exton, together. Downey Jr. also has a son, Indio, with his ex-wife, Deborah Falconer.

