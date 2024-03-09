Razzie Awards 2024: ‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror movie, Sylvester Stallone, Megan Fox take top ‘prizes’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — And the Razzie goes to…

Every year around Oscars time, when the greatest in cinema is celebrated, an alternative awards ceremony is held that singles out the worst (at least, according to them) in movies – the Razzie Awards.

Around since 1981, this 44th edition of the infamous “honors” counted Jason Statham, Vin Diesel and Ana de Armas among the nominees for worst actor and actress.

“Expend4bles,” “Meg 2: The Trench,” “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” and the bland “Exorcist: Believer” were up for worst film of 2023.

But in a bad sign for the now-public domain figure Mickey Mouse, the horror film “Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey” took home the Razzie for worst picture, the awards association announced on Saturday.

In the acting categories, Academy Award-winner Jon Voight won worst actor for the film “Mercy,” while Sylvester Stallone snagged worst supporting actor for “Expend4bles.”

“Transformers” star (and poet) Megan Fox had the distinction of winning two Razzies, for worst actress and supporting actress, for “Johnny & Clyde” and “Expend4bles,” respectively.

The “Winnie the Pooh” horror film won four other awards, including worst screen couple for Pooh and Piglet as “Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers (!),” according to the Razzie announcement.

The Razzies – also called the Golden Raspberry Awards – have not come without their fair share of controversy.

Last year, the organization was called out for nominating then-12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong for her starring role in the “Firestarter” remake, prompting an apology.

And in 2010, Sandra Bullock made a point to attend the Razzie ceremony – on the same weekend she would later win an Oscar for “The Blind Side” – to accept her worst actress award for the misbegotten comedy “All About Steve.” She brought a cartload of DVDs of the film in which she costarred with Bradley Cooper and urged Razzie voters to actually watch the movie, arguing it really wasn’t that bad. (This writer happens to agree with Bullock, which serves as a reminder for everything from the Oscars to the Razzies: like any art form, film is entirely subjective.)

