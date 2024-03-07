‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot announces birth of fourth child

By Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot has given birth to her fourth child, the actress announced on social media Wednesday.

“My sweet girl, welcome,” Gadot wrote in a post on Instagram. “The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through.”

The 38-year-old Israeli actress posted an image of herself cradling her baby in a hospital bed to the social media platform.

Gadot said she named her child Ori, which means “my light” in Hebrew.

“You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name,” the Instagram post read. “Our hearts are full of gratitude.”

The new arrival is the youngest of four sisters. Gadot’s eldest daughter, Alma, was born in 2011, followed by Maya in 2017. The actress announced the birth of her third child on Instagram in June 2021.

Gadot has been married to her husband Yaron Varsano since 2008.

He posted the same image of his wife and new child to Instagram, writing “Bliss! Thank you my beautiful strong lioness.. Forever my beating heart [sic].”

Gadot first made her Hollywood movie debut in the “Fast and Furious” franchise in 2009.

But she shot to stardom as warrior Diana Prince, appearing first as a cameo in 2016’s “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and then in “Wonder Woman” the following year.

The actress is set to star as the Evil Queen in an upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s animated classic “Snow White.” The movie is due to be released theatrically next year.

