Joni Mitchell makes her Grammys performance debut, with a stunning rendition of ‘Both Sides, Now’

(CNN) — Joni Mitchell more than held her own on Sunday night at the Grammys, where she made her debut as a performer in addition to winning a trophy.

Mitchell, 80, sang “Both Sides, Now” on the telecast while seated on a grand upholstered chair, surrounded by live musicians.

Famous onlookers from Meryl Streep to Dua Lipa and Beyoncé were seen watching in the audience, swaying and enraptured, as the music veteran performed her song impeccably. “Both Sides, Now” is a song off of Mitchell’s 1969 album “Clouds.”

Mitchell was presented at the awards event by Brandi Carlile, who touched upon the singer-songwriter’s past struggles including polio and an aneurysm ten years ago.

At the end of the performance, the entire audience rose to their feet, as host Trevor Noah came and presented Mitchell with the Grammy she won that night, for best folk album.

The win was for her 2023 live album “Joni Mitchell at Newport.” The album documents her surprise return to the concert stage at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island – after 20 years away, according to the Recording Academy.

The iconic Canadian-American singer-songwriter, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 and won a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys in 2002, is a previous winner of nine Grammys, including a win just two years ago in the best historical album category for “Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967).”

She also nabbed the golden gramophones for best traditional pop vocal album in 2000 for “Both Sides, Now” as well as the 1969 Grammy for best folk performance for “Clouds.”

In addition to “Both Sides, Now,” Mitchell is best known for 1970s hits such as “A Case of You,” “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Blue,” “Amelia” and “Woodstock.”

Other stars who took the Grammys stage to perform on Sunday included Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

